GREENVILLE — Rosa Agnes Wood, 86, of Greenville, died on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at her residence. She was born in Buras, on May 2, 1935, the daughter of Frank Butler and Maggie Cahill Butler. She retired from the Muhlenberg County Board of Education after ten years where she worked as a cook at Greenville Elementary School. She was a member of Second Baptist Church and was a Kentucky Colonel. She was a wonderful cook, and she loved her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and four brothers Carl Butler, Gene Butler, Stoy Butler, and R. A. Butler.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Wallace Wood of Greenville; five children, Vickie Snodgrass of Greenville, Terry Wood of Murray, Karen (Chuck) Todd of Georgetown, Linda (Terry) Galyen of Greenville, and Amy (Sam) Southard of Beaver Dam; one sister, Freda Haire of Owensboro; five grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville, with Bro. Brent Howard, assisted by Bro. Bob Thurman, officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery in Greenville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
