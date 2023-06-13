BEECH CREEK — Rosa Lee Dennis, 80, of Beech Creek, died Monday, June 12, 2023, at 7:25 a.m. at her residence. She was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church and retired from housekeeping at Maple Manor.
Survivors: daughter, Darla Jo Beadnell; sons, David (Joejie) Neil Dennis and Charles Brian Dennis; brother, Ivan Wayne Ward; and sisters, Teresa Brand and Alisa Chambers.
Service: Noon Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Nebo Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
