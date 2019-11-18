Rosalie Jenkins, 78, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at her home, under the care of St. Anthony's Hospice. She was born July 12, 1941, in Detroit, Michigan, to the late William Ray and Dorothy Newman. Rosalie served and retired after many years as a cook. She loved participating in outside activities. Being outside brought her much joy.
Aside from her parents, Rosalie is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Jenkins, on Dec. 21, 2006; along with two brothers and two sisters.
She is survived by five sons, Robert (Diann) Nunnelly, of Henderson, Barton (Latisha) Nunnelly, of Henderson, Victor (Julie) Nunnelly, Keith (Tammy) Nunnelly, of Owensboro, Bruce Wayne (Kathy) Nunnelly of Troy, Missouri; two daughters, Diona Nunnelly of Clay, and Helen (Joseph) Nunnelly of Lewisport; 20 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will take place to honor her memory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Jenkins.
