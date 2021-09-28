Roscoe D. Parm Sr., 75, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, September 25, 2021, at his home with his family by his side. The Spencer County native was born March 4, 1946, to the late Robert and Dora Hanley Parm. Roscoe loved helping other people and was a true friend to the community. He was funny, friendly, generous, and always had a smile on his face. Roscoe loved cooking, barbequing, Bingo, hunting, antique cars, his farm animals, and mowing yards.
In addition to his parents, Roscoe also was preceded in death by his brothers, Bobby Joe Parm, Phillip Parm, and Charles Parm; sisters, Vernita Bridges and Zuetta Boyd.
Those left to cherish his memory include his life-long companion, Patricia Higgs; sons, Bobby (Debra) Higgs of Phoenix, Arizona, Ronald (Carolyn) Hamilton, and Roscoe D. Parm Jr; daughters, Ann Higgs Solomon, LaShawna (Stephen) Haught, and Kerri Hodge; stepsons, Lee Hamilton, and Ray (Venice) Higgs all of Owensboro; 29 grandchildren and 47 great-grandchildren; brothers, James Parm, of Rockport, Indiana; sisters, Gail Stamps, of Henderson, Virgie Shaw of Texas, and Sina Evans, of Owensboro; numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express special thanks to his caregivers, Desiree Higgs and Jason Fountain.
The funeral service will be noon Saturday at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church with visitation there from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Burial will be in Sandale Cemetery in Spencer County.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the family of Roscoe Parm, c/o Glenn Funeral Home, 900 Old Hartford Rd. Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and condolences for the family of Roscoe Parm may be left at www.glenncares.com.
