Roscoe Lee "Bobo" Foster Jr., 89, of Owensboro, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Western Kentucky Veterans Center. He was born Jan. 19, 1930, in Daviess County to the late Roscoe Lee Foster Sr. and Fannie Lee Cecil Foster. Roscoe retired from South Central Bell and was a U.S. Army veteran. He was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church, where he had been a deacon for many years. He was an avid golfer and former city champion.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Lela Foster, four sisters and five brothers.
Survivors include his daughters, Rhonda Foster and Terri Pope (Barry); sons David Foster (Jeannie) and Michael Foster (Audra); nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be noon on Saturday, Sept. 14 at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and after 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Alzheimer's Association, Kaden Tower, 6100 Dutchmans Lane, Ste. 401, Louisville, KY 40205-3284.
Messages of condolence may be left for the Foster family at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
