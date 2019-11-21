OLATON -- Roscoe M. Patterson Jr., 73, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at OHRH in Owensboro. He was born Aug. 31, 1946, in the Olaton Community of Ohio County, to the late Roscoe Morgan and Martha Bratcher Patterson. He was retired from the Ford Motor Company, was a member of UAW Local 862 and served in the U.S. Army. He was preceded in death by sisters Brenda Payton and Sue Payton; and two infant sisters, Jeanette and Alicia.
Survivors include his wife, Edna Morris Patterson; daughters Pamela Patterson Gilstrap (Ray) and Angela Diale (Kevin); six grandchildren, Kevin Johnson, Emily Tayce (Jordan), Kristin Humphrey, Morgan Patterson, Joseph Humphrey III and Bradly Hale; six great-grandchildren; and sisters Penny Sutton (Gregory) and Nancy Embry (Jack).
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Bro. Larry Embry officiating. Burial will follow in Olaton Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday.
The family request that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to the American Cancer Society. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
