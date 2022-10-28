Rose Ann Hayden Roby, 73, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022. She was born October 20, 1949, in Owensboro to Frances Louise Walker Hayden and the late Martin T. Hayden. Rose retired from Kentron in Owensboro, attended St. Anthony Catholic Church, and was a volunteer at Dream Riders of Kentucky. Along with her love for horses, Rose loved drawing and painting and was an avid UFC fan.
She is preceded in death by her father and her husband, Richard Roby, Jr.
Along with her mother, Rose is survived by her children, William Roby, Hubert Roby, Rick Roby, and Julie Miller; grandchildren, Shannon, Tyler, Abbie, Tyler, Cole, Chris, Benji, Hannah, Jake, Alex, Chloe, Alyssa, Mikey, and Zaria; great-greatgrandchildren, Hailey and Nova; and siblings, Pat, Brenda, Tommy, Jimmy, and Doris.
The funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday, October 31, 2022, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of charitable donations made payable to Dream Riders of Kentucky, P.O. Box 172 Philpot, KY, 42366. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Roby. Leave your messages of condolence for the family of Rose Ann Hayden Roby and sign her virtual guestbook at www.haleymcginnis.com.
