HARTFORD — Rose Ann Whitaker, 74, of Hartford, died Saturday, June 26, 2021, with her family by her side at Ohio County Healthcare. Mrs. Whitaker was a homemaker.
Survivors include one daughter, Roseanna and her husband, Walter Smallwood.
Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam, Kentucky. Burial: Mount Moriah Cemetery in Hartford. Visitation: From 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: Rose Ann Whitaker Memorial Fund, c/o William L. Danks Funeral Home, PO Box 407, Beaver Dam, KY 42320.
