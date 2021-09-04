BEAVER DAM — Rose Anne Carson, 77, of Beaver Dam, passed away Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at Norton Downtown Hospital in Louisville. Rose Anne was a native of Beaver Dam and was the daughter of Geneva Williams and the granddaughter of Grover and Gertrude Stewart.
She was a 20-year retiree from the State of Kentucky, loved reading and mystery television shows. Rose Anne was married to John S. Carson for 53 years before his passing in March 2020. She was a member of Beaver Dam Baptist Church.
Rose Anne is survived by her daughter, Lisa Anne Carson; son-in-law Anthony Langley; and granddaughter Anna Rose Langley.
Private funeral services will be at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. The funeral service will be livestreamed online at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home Facebook page on Sunday, Sept. 5.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Hospice of Ohio County, 1211 Old Main St., Hartford, KY 42347-1619.
Condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
