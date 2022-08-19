Rose Annette Clark Crabtree, 78, died peacefully Tuesday, August 16, 2022, in her home. Rose was born September 4, 1943, to Martin A. Clark and Alice Thomas Clark. She was a 1961 graduate of Owensboro Catholic High School and graduate of University of Kentucky Henderson Campus College of Nursing. Rose’s nursing career was devoted to cardiac care patients and their families for 22 years when she retired in 2016 from Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was an active member of Bethabara Baptist Church, Habit for 48 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Martin A. Clark and Alice Thomas Clark, and siblings, Stephan Clark and Bonnie Clark Potts (Sammy).
Rose and Melvin Guy Crabtree were married February 18, 1965. They were married for 57 years.
Rose is survived by her husband and two daughters, Melvin G. Crabtree of Owensboro, Beth Ann Ryan (Joey) of Owensboro, and Stephanie Lee Morgan (John) of Knoxville, Tennessee. Also surviving her are six grandchildren, Megan Bankemper (Spencer) of Ft. Thomas, Luke McCain (Mercedes) of Somerset, Grace Morgan and Layton Morgan both of Knoxville, Tennessee, Katie Beard (Jay) of Bowling Green, and Emmalee Richeson (Alan) of Bowling Green; and four great-grandchildren, Bennett, Jack Will, Lee, and Everett. Brother and sister survivors include Alice M. Gardner (John) of Owensboro, John M. Clark (Marie) of Murray, Ruth T. Oller (Larry) of Sorgho, William L. Clark (Pok Hui) of San Diego, California, David J. Clark (Jane) of Mosleyville, Bruce H. Clark (Robbie) of Rome, Pamela J. Cummins (Rick) of Owensboro, and Paula J. Newman (Nathan — deceased) of Houston, Texas, and brother-in-law, Donald R. Crabtree (Alice) of Owensboro, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 22, 2022, at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory, conducted by Rev. Gerald Peeples, pastor of Bethabara Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Bethabara Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation is from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
All are invited to a Celebration of Life Meal immediately following the graveside service at Bethabara Baptist Church.
Donations may be made to the Bethabara Baptist Church Building Fund, 2946 State Route 142, Philpot, KY 42366.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
