Rose Ballard Chapman, 89, of Owensboro, passed away July 24, 2019, at Riverside Care and Rehab. She was born June 10, 1930, in Daviess County to the late Joseph and Ellen Hayden Ballard.
Rose was born with a delicate name and a fiery spirit. She lived a life of simplicity, but she was not simple. After the loss of her husband in 1969, she raised two daughters and found love that would be inseparable through the remainder of her life with Pat Vowels. She was a proud matriarch who would cheerily exclaim, "I'm the one who started this," when the family was together.
As a lifetime resident of Owensboro, Rose watched generations come and go from her home on McFarland Avenue. She was the unofficial "Mayor of McFarland" who performed the difficult duties of keeping the peace. Mostly that just meant never meeting a stranger and being a friend to those who needed one. Rose cared about people more than things but always held close to her what was given by others. She always acted with determination and also managed to find humility when it mattered.
Rose was a woman of faith and integrity. She meant what she said and she did what she meant. When she said she prayed for someone, she did. Her devotion was inspirational and she carried it through all the days of her life.
Rose loved her family and friends. She was thankful to those who helped her, particularly Pat Vowels and Dale Walker, who offered her selfless compassion and kindness. She will be missed.
Rose also was preceded in death by her husband, Woodie Chapman; sisters Louise Alvey, Emmogene Rafferty, Dorothy Clark, Mary Jo Knight and Wilma Smith; and brothers Glenn and Joseph Ballard Jr.
She is survived by her daughters, Flossie (Dale) Walker, Suzanne (Dave) McKeown and Shelley Payne; grandsons Jeremy (Sheryl) McKeown and Brandon McKeown; and her special friend, Pat Vowels.
The memorial service will be 7 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with visitation from 2 until 7p.m. Care is by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to Riverside Care and Rehab, 190 Kentucky 136, Calhoun, KY 42327 or Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Rose Chapman may be shared online at www.glenncares.com.
