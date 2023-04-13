Rose Clare Leach, 87, of Maceo, passed away Sunday, March 26, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. The Kokomo, Indiana native was born Aug. 15, 1935, to the late Roscoe Williams and Gladys Deardorff Williams. Rose graduated from Calumet Township High School. She became a military spouse when she married Robert Allen Leach who made a career in the U.S. Army and was stationed in various locations including Ft. Bragg, North Carolina, Ft. Leonard Wood, Missouri, Columbus, Georgia, Ft. Stewart, Georgia, Battle Creek, Michigan, Ft. Knox, San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Panama City, Panama. She was a devoted wife and mother who cared for the children as they grew up. Rose was gifted in sewing and making quilts. She was also a devoted member of Yellow Creek Baptist Church where she volunteered to make clothing and Christmas boxes for their outreach efforts.
In addition to her parents, Rose was also preceded in death by her late husband, Robert, who passed away in 2016, and all of her siblings, James Williams, Roscoe Williams, and Shirley Semper.
Those left to cherish her memory include her four children, Larry Leach (Doncella) of Hereford, Arizona, Richard Leach of Franklin, Robert Leach (Cathy Banks) of Fordsville, and Luann Leach of Pensacola, Florida; five grandchildren, James Leach, Daniel Leach (Callie), Lisa Aldridge (Mason), Rebecca Brooks (Eric), and Emily Correll (Stephen); five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be noon Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. The burial will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Gideons International, P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214-0800.
Condolences and memories for Rose’s family may be left at www.glenncares.com.
