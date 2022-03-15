ROCKPORT, INDIANA — Rose L. Dawson, 81, of Rockport, Indiana died on Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Survivors: children, Brent (Jennie) Dawson and Brian (Jessica Obermeier) Dawson.
Service: 7 p.m. on Friday, March 18, 2022, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Mt. Zion Cemetery at a later date. Visitation: 2 p.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Spencer County Public Library.
Friends unable to attend may leave a condolence for the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com.
