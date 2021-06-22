On Saturday, June 19, 2021, the Lord said to Rose “you are closer to my house then yours, so come home with me.”
Rose Lee Goodwin, 81, of Owensboro accepted the invitation and went home to be with her Lord and Savior.
She was born in Calhoun, on Jan. 14, 1940, to the late Remus and Birdie Goodwin.
She was a dedicated member of the Tenth Street Missionary Baptist Church where for decades she used her melodic voice in the Women’s and Mass Choir, proved her faith by her works in the Matron’s Auxiliary, supported her Pastor through the Pastor’s Aid and was a proud member of the 50-year membership club.
Rose enjoyed going to church, singing old hymns, talking on the phone and spending time with her family and friends. She had her own unique and humorous way of disciplining her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She possessed a special love and worked many years for the Fiorella family. Rose retired from American Olean Tile. Prior to her illness she made many friends serving as a foster grandparent for Audubon Area Community Services.
In addition to her parents, Rose was preceded in death by one daughter, Stacy Goodwin Fountain; one son, William Dexter Goodwin and a sister, Tobitha Faye Chatmon.
Rose leaves to celebrate her life and cherish her memory, one daughter, Donna Goodwin, of Owensboro, who cared for her with dignity and love; two brothers; Donald (Loretta) Goodwin and Jerry (Jorene) Goodwin Sr., of Owensboro; nine grandchildren, Jonathan (Cadie) Goodwin, Jacob Goodwin, Wileasia Goodwin, Dexteria Goodwin, Yasmeen Goodwin, Dextra Goodwin, Major Goodwin, Jasmine (Mathew) Roby, and Tyra Goodwin, all of Owensboro; six great-grandchildren, Alaya Goodwin, Jaxon Goodwin, Makhai Goodwin, Shanelle McGuire, Karter Roby, and Nyah Washington; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who she held close to her heart and via the telephone, close to her ears.
Celebration of life services for Rose Goodwin will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Tenth Street Missionary Baptist Church. Pastor Willie Grubbs will be the officiant and eulogist. She will be laid to rest at Owensboro Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the church.
Live streaming @ McFarland Funeral Home, Inc. Facebook page.
