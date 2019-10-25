LEWISPORT -- Rose M. Estes-McCollam, 91, of Lewisport, went to her heavenly home, surrounded by her children on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, while at Oakwood Health Campus in Tell City. She was born in Hancock County on Aug. 27, 1928, to the late Logan "Bob" and Martha Dunn. Rose was a member of Hilldale United Methodist Church and was a homemaker. Rose loved to spend time with her children and grandkids, cooking, dancing and music.
Rose was preceded in death by her spouses, Virgil (Punk) Estes Sr. in 1992 and Charles McCollam in 2018; her parents, Logan (Bob) and Martha Dunn; siblings Bobby Dunn and Anna Mae Poole; great-grandson Chase Craig; and sons-in-law Danny McFarling and Roger Basham.
She is survived by her sons, Ray (Deanna) Estes, Frank (Clara) Estes, Roger (Vickie) Estes and Danny (Sheila) Estes; daughters Georgia McFarling and Martil Basham; stepchildren Mark Estes, Melinda Bettinger, Billy Gene Estes, Carol Roberts and Todd McCollam; grandchildren Norman (Lee Ann) Estes, Pam (Scott) Ramsey, Teresa (Troy) Roberts, Daniel (Myra) McFarling, Shawn (Rebecca) McFarling, Dana (Manuel) Young, Deanna Estes, Joe (Beverly) Estes, Bobby (Kim) Estes, Jeremy (Stacey) Estes, Joshua (Wendy) Estes, Trina (Adam) Pryor, Casey Estes, Shannon (Dave) Case, Ashley(James) DiMarco and Dakota (Savannah) Basham; 34 great-grandchildren; 14 great-great-grandchildren; and several step-great-grandchildren, step-great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport, with burial in Estes Family Cemetery. Rose's family will be greeting friends from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday and on Saturday from 9 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hilldale United Methodist Church. Share your memories with Rose's family at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
