MCHENRY — Rose Mardell Everley, 88, of McHenry, went to her heavenly home Monday, September 19, 2022, at Deaconess Hospital surrounded by her family. She was born July 9, 1934, in McHenry to the late Vernie D. Allen and Nettie Southard Allen. Mrs. Everley worked in several local businesses making many lasting friendships along the way and was a member of Broadway General Baptist Church. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them.
Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Ellis Everley; son, Chris Everley; and eight siblings.
She leaves behind to cherish many memories, Rose Katherine “Kathy” (Butch) York of Smyrna, Tennessee, Steve Everley, of McHenry, Tony Everley of McHenry, Deloris Everley of McHenry, and Sandy (Brad) Cardwell of Morgantown; eleven grandchildren, Jerry Lee York, Jr., Marsha (Robbie) Mackie, Katie (Justin) Abner, Cody Everley, Robert (Rachel) Everley, Kevin (Keara) Everley, Shannon (Matt) Alsman, Tori (Garrett) Trabue, Hunter Cardwell, Blaze (Kaleb) Yoebestl, and Dominique (Cody) LaMar; eighteen great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; and five siblings, Bonnie Matthews, Patricia “Patsy” Simpson, Carolyn Allen, Connie (Becky) Allen, and Jeanetta Simpson.
The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at William L. Danks Funeral Home, with Bro. Robert Lindsay officiating. Burial will follow in Render Memorial Cemetery in McHenry. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
