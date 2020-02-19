LEWISPORT — Rose Marie Cotton Talbott, 63, of Lewisport, passed away Feb. 17, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born April 27, 1956, in Lewisport to William Cotton and Lillian Cotton Jones. Rose enjoyed sewing, crafts and music. She especially loved her momma, her girls and her grandchildren. Rose was a fan of the Tennessee Volunteers and of American Idol, but she was disappointed she did not get to find out who wins this season. Her family will remember her for being caring, giving and strong.
Rose was preceded in death by her father, William Cotton; stepfather J.P. Jones; sister Mary Ruth Gaw; and brother Charles Bud Cotton.
She is survived by her mother, Lillian Cotton Jones; daughters Amanda (Josh) Matthews and Lana (James) Bivens; grandchildren Jordan, Marcus, Melanie, Nicolas, Jackson, Zachary, Lillian, Eva, Mary, Catherine, Isaac and Killian; sisters Katherine (Osa) Campbell and Donna (Claude) Flemming; and several nieces and nephews including, Barbara (Joe) Antelo, Vicky (Tim) Fredenburg, Brenda Conner, June Alvey and David (Sherry) Cotton.
Services will be noon Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Lewisport Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at the funeral home.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the oncology unit at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, especially to Rose’s nurse, Andrew, Dr. Prajapti and the Rev. David for the genuine care they extended to Rose.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Rose Talbott may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
