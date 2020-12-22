Rose Marie Smith Clary, 78, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, under the care of Heart-to-Heart Hospice in Newburgh, Indiana.
She was born Oct. 25, 1942, in Owensboro to the late William and Anna Lee Grant Smith. Rosie was married 61 years to her devoted husband George “Sonny” Clary lll.
Rosie was a homemaker and worked hard to raise her six children. She then became MeMaw Rosie to her only two grandkids, Nicholas, and Cody. After all the kids were grown, she went to work for Mt. Saint Joseph Retreat Center before retiring. Her entire adult life she spent blessing people. She loved playing cards with her family and friends, and those games could get aggressive. A devoted member of St. Peter of Alcantara Catholic Church, she spent her whole life there, being very involved with church activities, including teaching CCD for many years.
Along with her parents she was preceded in death by two of her sons, Keith and Kenny Clary; her siblings, Pat Smith, Freddy Smith, Bobbie Heller, Mary Jean Leonhard and Carol Sue Gibsons.
Rosie is survived by her children, Lisa Clary of Stanley, Lynn (Joe) Lancaster, of Spottsville, Kevin Clary, of Newman, and Leah Beth Clary, of Owensboro; her grandsons, Nicholas Lancaster of Robards and Cody Lancaster of Spottsville; sister, Martha (Chico) Morris; and numerous nieces and nephews
Services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at St. Peter of Alcantara Catholic Church. Visitation will be 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory and again on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the church. Prayer will be said on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
All who wish to honor Rose at the visitation and funeral are required to wear a mask while inside the funeral home and the church for the safety of all those in attendance.
