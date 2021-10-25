EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Rose Mary Pease, 91, of Evansville, Indiana, passed away on Friday, October 22, 2021, at University Nursing and Rehab. She was born June 17, 1930, in Curdsville, to the late Paul and Netty Rose (Mahoney) McCarty.
Rose retired from St. Mary’s Hospital in the purchasing department. She loved to play Bingo, enjoyed camping and spending time with her grandkids and great grandkids. Rose was an avid St. Louis Cardinal’s fan. She enjoyed going to the casino with J.T. She had attended Nativity and Holy Redeemer for many years.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, James Edward Thompson; second husband, John Thomas Pease; siblings, Anthony McCarty, Jane Payne, Pauletta McCarty, Paul McCarty, Mike McCarty, and Joe McCarty.
Rose is survived by her sons, Joseph Thompson (Ruth) of Evansville and Francis Thompson (Debbie), of Spottsville; grandchildren, Charles Griffin, Jean Guevara, James Thompson, Chad Thompson, Lindsey Griffin, Ryan Snyder and Maggie Chapman; numerous great-grandchildren; brother, Frank McCarty (Faye); and nieces and nephews.
Funeral Mass will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at St. Benedict Cathedral, officiated by Fr. Ted Tempel, with burial in St. Joseph Cemetery. Friends may visit Tuesday from 2 to 7 p.m. at Alexander East Chapel and Wednesday from 1 p.m. until service time at the church. Masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Evansville Cursillo Movement, Multiple Sclerosis, or your Favorite Church.
