HARDINSBURG — Rosemarie Adkins, 77, of Harned, died Feb. 23, 2021, at her residence. She was a retired nurse’s aide and a member of Custer United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her husband, Ray Adkins; son Andrew Adkins; daughters Audrey Adkins and Carmen Guthrie; and brothers Harold Guest and Kevin Guest.
In keeping with the wishes of Rosemarie, the family has chosen cremation with no services under the direction of Trent-Dowell Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy: Rosemarie Adkins Memorial Fund.
