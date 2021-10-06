RoseMarie Peterson, 78, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loved ones. She was born Dec. 9, 1942, in Middletown, New York, to the late William and Selina Miller. She retired from the Wendell Foster Center. There aren’t enough words to describe RoseMarie’s capacity to love. RoseMarie lived for her family and never turned away those who needed her.
She was preceded in death by her son, Francis Wilkins; her grandson, Christopher Wilkins; and siblings Norman Miller, Harry Miller, and Darlene Morris, Robbert Miller, Harriet Dart and Shirley Patton.
Survivors include her husband, David Peterson; four daughters, Lorraine Marie Carr (Kevin), Theresa Wilkins, Kathleen Lee and Dana Marie Garmon (Todd); sister Norma Crawford; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren who loved her dearly.
Services will be at a later date. James H. Davis Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
