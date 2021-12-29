Rosemary M. Payne, 81, of Owensboro, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, holding her husband’s hand and surrounded by her children. She was born April 10, 1940, to the late Martin Alexander and Anita Reisz McNulty.
Rosemary was a devout Catholic and alumni of Owensboro Catholic High School. She was on the Class of 1958 Reunion Committee as long as anyone can remember. A perennial volunteer in the annual OCHS Phonathon, she took pride in her class, always being a top contributor. She also attended Brescia College on an academic scholarship, was a member of St. Stephen Cathedral, a charter member of Home Spun Homemakers, Owensboro Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors and a Kentucky Colonel.
She and her husband started their own business, The Boatman Inc., in 1968 and built three consecutively larger locations in Owensboro over the years. Rosemary was the vice president of the company, but everyone knows who really ran the business! Rosemary personally enjoyed boating, water skiing and boat racing, where she was affectionately known by many as “Racemary.” She liked helping others achieve their dream of boat ownership, ultimately facilitating thousands of families to spend more quality time and make memories on the water. She and Bill retired, after 35 years of working side by side, to their dream home in Bon Harbor Hills.
Rosemary enjoyed the outdoors, her flower garden, clogging, decorating her family home and traveling both in the RV she and Bill had and all over the world. She took many trips to Mexico, South America, much of Europe (she especially loved Ireland), Africa, China, Japan, Hong Kong, Bermuda and Hawaii (as late as early this year…as soon as travel reopened). She even rode in the Goodyear Blimp. She loved shopping and was well known as a classy lady and elegant dresser.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Martin “Marty,” Dan, Jimmy and Jeanne McNulty.
Rosemary is survived by her husband, soulmate and business partner, William Marion Payne; children Lynne Payne (William) Bell of Irvine, California, Bil (Kim) Payne II of Owensboro, and Tim (Misty) Payne of Orange Beach, Alabama. She was a proud grandmother to nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild. The second of 16 siblings, she was a proud big sister and was the family matriarch after her parents passed. She is survived by siblings John McNulty, Pat (Donna) McNulty, Anna Ruth (Danny) Lyon, Mike (Bennie) McNulty, Helen (Michael) Shull, Martha (John) Mancinelli, Rachel (Leon) Higdon, William (Diana) McNulty, Margie (Dave) Jackson, Mary Ann (Steve) Drexler, and David (Renee) McNulty.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Services will be noon Wednesday at St. Stephen Cathedral. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Family and friends are encouraged to join the family after the burial in the basement at St. Stephen Cathedral.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Owensboro Catholic High School in memory of Rosemary Payne. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
