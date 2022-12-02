RoseMary Masterson, 58, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital in the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born December 16, 1963, in Daviess County. She enjoyed being outside, spending time with family and friends, playing games on her phone, taking pictures, and shopping.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Rose Masterson; father, Albert Masterson; two brothers, David Masterson and Frank Masterson; daughter, Lisa Jackson; husband, Otis Bartlett, Jr.; and a granddaughter, Abigail Shoemake.
She is survived by a daughter, Amy (Chris) McLevain; one stepdaughter, Brenda (Jamie) Shoemake; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers, John and Chester Masterson; and several nieces and nephews.
Private family services were held.
James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the RoseMary Masterson Memorial Fund, c/o Davis Funeral Home, 3009 Frederica St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
