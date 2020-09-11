Rosemary Taylor Brewer, 75, of Utica, passed away peacefully in her sleep Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at her home. She was born Aug. 6, 1945, in Louisville to the late Lester Gutterson Taylor and Kathleen Cecelia McGregor Taylor. Rosemary was an esteemed seamstress, upholsterer, owner of 1207 Draperies for over 40 years and a certified diesel mechanic.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers Bob McGregor and Lee Taylor; and granddaughter Adrianna Kathleen Belt.
She is survived by her husband, Paul “P.T.” Brewer; daughters Jenny Brewer (Josh Cate) of Hillsboro, Missouri, and Anita Cunningham (Tommy) of Murray; two grandchildren, Anastasia Barcom and Kage Barcom; brother Tim Taylor (Sheranna) of Louisville; and mother-in-law Vera Vee Brewer of Louisville.
Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Utica Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
The number of those attending the visitation or funeral shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends must wear appropriate personal protective masks.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Utica Baptist Church, P.O. Box 8, Utica, KY 42376.
