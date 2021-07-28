CHESTERTON, Ind. — Rosetta Jean Slinker Smith left this world Friday, June 25, 2021, in Chesterton, Indiana. She was born down on the farm in Ohio County. She was a homemaker the majority of her life. She did work at Perdue Farms for 14 years. She enjoyed cooking and baking and quilting and cross-stitch and spending time with her family.
Rosetta was preceded in death by her husband of 22 years, Larry Smith, in 1995.
Her family she leaves behind is Meleeisa (Steve) Dawson of Owensboro and Robin Hack of Valparaiso, Indiana, and Larry (Christy) Smith, also of Valparaiso, Indiana. She had a wealth of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was considered Mom, Grandma and Granny to an abundance of others. She also leaves behind two sisters, Juanita Cheslea of Central City and Marie Gaines of White Plains.
A memorial service will be 3 p.m. Saturday at Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 88 Mount Carmel Church Road, Utica, KY 42376 with Bro. Chris Taylor presiding, just off old Bufford Road. A family visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the church.
The family requests instead of flowers, make a donation to Dementia Research.
