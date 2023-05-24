Rosie M. “Rose” Jones, 80, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, May 22, 2023, at her home. She was born Aug. 27, 1942, in Daviess County to the late Oliver and Mabel Dorothy Paris Westerfield. Rose was a homemaker, of the Baptist faith, and loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed playing Bunco, reading, and shopping. Rose worked at General Electric for several years, and loved eating lunch once a month with her cancer group.
Rose was also preceded in death by her husband, Marion Lee “Sonny” Jones, July 4, 2009; two brothers, Arthur Robert “Bob” Westerfield and Oliver Westerfield, Jr.; and two sisters, Pam Henley and Judy McKinney.
Surviving are her son, James William “Chipper” Wathen (Penny Worthington) of Owensboro; a daughter, Rose Michelle “Josie” Wathen of Morgantown; six grandchildren, Rex and Colton Havener, Jarred, Lee, and Lexus Wathen, and Jameson Worthington; three great-grandchildren, Conner, Emmitt, and Koa Havener; a brother, Marvin Westerfield of Owensboro; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be noon Friday, May 26, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with burial following in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Mitchell Memorial Cancer Center, 1020 Breckenridge St., Owensboro, KY 42303.
Messages and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
