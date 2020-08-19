Rosie Mae Rice Starks, 75 of Fordsville, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at her home. She was born December 8, 1944, in Daviess County to the late Wilbur A. and Gladys Mae Newton Rice. Rosie selflessly devoted her entire life to the family and friends she loved so dearly. Always taking care of others, she worked as a waitress, a home health caregiver, and nursed the nuns at Mount Saint Joseph. She was honest and true to her heart.
Rosie wasn’t scared to tell others what she thought, she was fearless, and she enjoyed music, dancing and backyard gatherings. She loved her pets just as they were people. The dogs throughout her life were her pride and joy. Murphy was her baby, he followed her wherever she would go. Even in the end, he never left her side. But most of all, she was devoted to her late husband, Jack, who she loved for 54 years.
In addition to her parents and husband, Rosie was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Tess Starks; six brothers, Arthur, Jessie, Bobby, Billy, Jimmy, and Roger Rice.
Rosie is survived by her children, Jack (Shellee) Starks, Jr., Candace (Mike) Baldwin and Gavin Schmidt; grandchildren, Heath Baldwin, Heather Baldwin, Lauren Vaught, Austin Holmes and Jordan Holmes; great-grandchildren, Carter, Emory, Aiden and Junah; brother Raymond (Barbara)Rice and Bonnie (Jim) Reynolds; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation is from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday at Cecil Funeral Home. Services will be private for the family.
The number of those attending the visitation or funeral shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
