GREENVILLE — Rosie Maebelle Walker, 94, of Greenville, died Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital in Greenville. Ms. Walker was born in Greenville Nov. 27, 1928, the daughter of Delbert Phillips and Ethel Dukes Phillips. She was a member of Lone Star General Baptist Church and was a housewife and a homemaker. She enjoyed being with her grandchildren, taking walks on the farm, and working with flowers.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 58 years, Richard M. “Mug” Walker, Sr.; and two sisters, Wanell Walker and Margaret Wiggins.
She is survived by three sons, Richard (Amy) Walker, Jr. of Greenville, Stan (Jill) Walker of Greenville, and Shawn (Lori) Walker of Greenville; daughter, Lana Beth (Danny) Johnson of Greenville; eight grandchildren, Kirsten (Mark) Oates, Richard (Sara) Johnson, Ashley (Richard) Braem, John Walker, Aaron (Abby) Johnson, Jacob Walker, Michael (Hannah) Walker, and Stephanie Walker; fifteen great-grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at Lone Star General Baptist Church, with Rev. Ricky Peterson and Rev. John Culbertson officiating. Burial will follow at Lone Star Cemetery. Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 to 11 a.m. Sunday at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville and from 1 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the church.
