GREENVILLE — Rosilyn May Haun, 74, of Greenville, died Thursday, July 30, 2020, at 5:15 p.m. at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital. She was a factory assembly line worker and a member of United Pentecostal Church of Belton.
Survivors include her daughters, Ruthann Dukes and Rebecka Dawn Hood; sons Scott Gene Dukes, Charles Rolan Caldwell, Kenneth Allen Caldwell and Raymond Russell Murdock; brothers Russell Haun and Cecil Haun; and sister Becky Sholtes.
Funeral services are private. Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
