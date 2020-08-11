Ross D. Golden, 54, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020 after a battle with cancer. He was born in Chicago to the late Joseph and Shirley Taylor Golden.
As a young man, Ross began a career in the restaurant business and worked his way up to ownership. About ten years ago, he came from Chicago to Owensboro to help his sister with her restaurant, Dee’s Diner. More recently, he owned and operated Golden’s Hometown Diner. Several years ago, Mr. Golden was instrumental in the development and implementation of the Chicago Literacy Program. He especially enjoyed his Chihuahuas, Lapper and Bella. Most of all, he loved spending time with family. Ross had a special way with children, who often referred to him as “Uncle Sauce”.
He is survived by his wife, Connie Golden; sons, Dennis Henry, of Chicago and Josh Cravens, of Owensboro; a stepdaughter, Nikki Napier, of Owensboro; grandchildren, Drake, Jayla, Catie, Zack, Bryton, Tia, D.J., Xavier and Elijah; siblings, Chuck Lemetti, Joe Golden, Dee Harper, Alice Golden and Crystal Golden; he was close to several nieces and nephews, some of whom considered him to be like a father.
Visitation will be Thursday, August 13, from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. A memorial service with limited attendance will follow.
The number of those attending the visitation or funeral service for Mr. Golden shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and enter the doors near the flagpole on the Breckenridge Street side of the building.
