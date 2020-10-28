Ross Mickeal “Mike” Guthrie, 55, of Philpot, died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at his home. He was born Jan. 21, 1965, to the late Ross Micheal and Linda Goody Guthrie. Mike enjoyed racing, riding four-wheelers, unfinished projects and loved his grandbabies. But most importantly, he enjoyed spending time with his friends and family. Mike was a 1983 graduate of Jacksonville High School in Illinois.
In addition to his parents, Ross is preceded in death by a son, Jacob Guthrie; and his first wife, Barbara Dawdy.
Ross is survived by his wife, Kristi; children Branden (Kendra Lyle) Guthrie, Kayla Guthrie and Mickael Ross Hardy; grandchildren Alyce Guthrie, Lenore, Ettah, Arlet, Adreanna, Lina and Julia Hardy; and siblings Jeanie Norton Guthrie, Eva Collins, Fred Guthrie, Robert Guthrie and Carolyn Broise.
A service will be 5 p.m. Thursday at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville. Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
The number of those attending the visitation or funeral service shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends must wear appropriate personal protective masks.
Online condolences may be left at www.cecilfuneral
Commented