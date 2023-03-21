Rosstine Horsley, 81, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Mar. 20, 2023, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky with her family by her side. She was born Apr. 23, 1941, in McHenry, to the late William Ross and Ruby Lee Minton. First and most of all, she loved God and gave him all the glory for his faithfulness. He’s been faithful to her and she testified every chance she got of his faithfulness. She dearly loved her husband, Harold Horsley, the love of her life, and her family and friends. Rosstine enjoyed every one of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She loved reading her Bible and praying for others. She believed in the power of prayer! She also was known for how well she could cook. If you’ve ever been to her table you knew she had a gift for cooking. She was famous for her homemade biscuits, pies, and so much more. She will dearly be missed by her family and friends more than words can say.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Horsley; brothers, William, Roy, Clarence, and Samuel Minton; and a sister, Debbie Jackson.
Survivors include her children, Cindy (Gary) Anderson, Brenda (Bobby) Robinson, and Timothy (Mary) Horsley; six grandchildren, Brian (Becky) Fogarty, Melanie (Rob) Fogarty, Kyle (Tiffany) Anderson, Glen (Sarah) Robinson, Jason (Maura) Robinson, and Matthew Horsley; 12 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Larry (Sheila) Minton, Nick (Sue) Minton, and Jack (Cherie) Minton; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, Mar. 21, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
