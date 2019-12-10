Roxana Lash Tudor, 100, of Owensboro, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at her home. She was born Feb. 20, 1919, in Linton, Indiana to the late Hugh and Bertha Ann Love Lash. Roxana was a homemaker and a member of Newman Baptist Church. She was a very loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Also, preceding her in death was her husband, James W. "Larry" Tudor on Oct. 23, 1995, a daughter, Susie Beals on Oct. 24, 1998, and two sons, Terry Scott "Buck" Tudor and Jerry L. Tudor.
Surviving are a son, Wayne Tudor and wife Brenda, of Owensboro, two daughters, Connie Patton and Pamela Tudor Word and husband Danny, all of Owensboro, 19 grandchildren, 44 great-grandchildren, 10 great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
The funeral service for Roxana Tudor will be noon Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, officiated by Pastor Mike Kelly. A private burial will be in Cedar Grove Baptist Cemetery in Muhlenburg County. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday and from 10 a.m. until noon Wednesday at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences to the family of Roxana Tudor can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
