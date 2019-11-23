LEWISPORT — Roxana “Roxy” Payne Pendley, 57, of Lewisport, passed away Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born in Owensboro on Jan. 27, 1962, to the late Gilbert T. and Mary Cecilia Payne. She had a degree in culinary arts and an associate’s degree. Roxy worked for Owensboro Public Schools in the cafeteria for 20 years and at Daviess County Schools as a school aide for eight years. She enjoyed dancing, drawing, cooking and spending time with her grandchildren. She won a cooking contest in 1993.
Along with her parents, Roxy is preceded in death by her brother, Terry Payne; sister Melanie Lawrence; her mother-in-law, Rosie Pendley; her father-in-law, Foley Pendley; and her sisters-in-law, Georgia Tinnell and Mabel West.
Roxy is survived by her husband of 40 years, Carston “Rudy” Pendley; her children, Joshua (Jessica) Pendley, Jacob Pendley, Sarah Pendley; her grandchildren, Austin, Clayton, Noah and Zoey Pendley, Abigail Dockery, Steven Lehman and Carston Pendley; and her siblings, Jeanie (Joe) Murphy, Ronnie Payne, and Carla (Tiny) Blackburn.
Services will be 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory, with Pastor Myke Templeton officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Pendley. Share your messages of condolence with the family of Roxana “Roxy” Payne Pendley at www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented