GREENVILLE — Roxann Elizabeth Bartlett, 51, of Greenville, died Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at 12:02 p.m. at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital in Greenville. She worked at Stellian’s.
Survivors: husband, Jimmy Bartlett; son, Steve (Phelen) Aliprandi; daughter, Alexis (Trace) McElwain; and brother, Mark Blough.
Service: 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at First United Methodist Church, Central City. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
Tucker Funeral Homes is in charge of the arrangements.
