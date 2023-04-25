MT. STERLING — Roxanna Cain, 71, of Mt. Sterling, passed away Friday, April 21, 2023, at CHI St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington. She was born April 9, 1952, in Daviess County to the late Tony and Mary Frances Fenwick Cain. Roxanna was born and raised on a farm here in Daviess County with her five siblings. She worked for the Kentucky Vehicle Enforcement, formally D.O.T, for 17 years before retirement. Roxanna enjoyed her flowers, gardening, pulling weeds, and bird watching. She was also a great cook and wonderful mother to her children.
Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Ferguson and Linda Palmer; a daughter, Mary Jo Phelps; and two grandchildren, Laken Armstrong and Kane Courtney.
Roxanna is survived by her children, Dexter Roberts (Amber), Dorothy Roberts, Jamie Lopez (Matthew), Sherry Hall, Samantha Landon, and little Dexter; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two sisters, Dorothy Richards (Danny) and Connie Sharp; a brother, Tony Cain (Lisa); several nieces and nephews; and a special nephew, David Walker.
The funeral service for Roxanna will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, with Father Mark Buckner officiating. Burial to follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation is from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions American Cancer Society.
Memories and condolences for the family of Roxanna Cain may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented