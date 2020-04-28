HAWESVILLE — Roxanne L. Snyder, 50, of Hawesville, passed away with her family by her side at the Heartford House. She was born April 20, 1970, in Daviess County to Carl and Rebecca Payne Locke Jr. Roxanne loved spending time with her family, especially her grandbabies, and was a lover of all animals. She enjoyed baking and the movie “A Christmas Story.”
Survivors include her husband, Johnnie Snyder; daughters Stephanie (Matt) Bussell, Katie Snyder, Morgan (Wes) Hinton and Mariah Snyder; a son, Garrett Trias; parents Butch and Becky Locke Jr.; grandchildren Corbin and Willow Bussell and Piper Hinton; and a brother, Carl (Anita) Locke; along with aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
A drive-by remembrance will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday in the parking lot of Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport. Please enter the parking lot from the Old Mill Road entrance and exit onto Caroline Street. Due to safety directives, please do not exit your car, but you are allowed to roll down your window and show your support to Roxanne’s family. Graveside services will be on our Facebook page, viewed through Facebook Live at 12:30 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Heartford House. Online condolences may be left for Roxanne’s family at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
Commented