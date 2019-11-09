Roxanne "Roxie" Lorraine Pickrell, age 13 years, 3 months and 25 days old, of Owensboro, left Earth on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Norton's Children's Hospital in Louisville to go be with her "Poppy," Gary Pickrell. Roxie was born July 12, 2006, with her best friend and twin brother, Jude Pickrell, at University of Louisville Hospital, to Jason and Cathy Pickrell. Roxie was a student at Owensboro Middle School North and a member of the National Junior Honors Society. She was the recipient of the 2018-2019 Ken Willis Award.
There are no words to express what an extraordinary human Roxie was. She was kind to everyone she came in contact with; she made it a point to not only ask but remember names. One of her most used phrases was, "What can I do to help?" She never raised her voice. She was an example of the virtue of patience. She reminded us to say grace before meals; she would request to pray for those we knew suffering. She recycled. She was truly empathetic and would reach out to others she saw hurting. She always had a smile and hug to give. Roxie seemed to understand time is precious and not to be wasted on anger or unimportant issues. She was a true humanitarian. She was her brother's best friend and caretaker. She was her daddy's "Little Miss Magic" and her mother's best friend. As her big sister is known for saying, "Everyone should be more like Roxie." As we carry on her memory, this is what we will aspire to do.
Roxie's passion was art and music. She played the clarinet, percussion and piano. She was in the children's choir at Immaculate Catholic Church, where she was a member. She was always singing! She was good at painting, drawing, and reusing trash to make art. She liked to ride her bike and read. She volunteered at the Owensboro Public Library. She loved her dog Chewy deeply and took extra great care of him. She also spent much time boating at Rough River and following the Kansas City Chiefs with her family. Roxie's physical absence will be missed tremendously by her family.
Roxie is survived by her parents, Jason and Cathy Pickrell; her twin brother, Jude Michael Pickrell; her big sister, Rhianna Marie Pickrell; her maternal grandparents, Tony and Barbara Wade and Keith Thomas; her paternal grandmother, Donna Pickrell; her paternal aunt and uncle, Josh and Katie Pickrell; her maternal aunt, Tina Thomas; cousins Griffin, Carter, Chloe and Keelin; her dog, Chewy Pickrell; and several other extended family members.
Funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at Immaculate Catholic Church with Father Tony Jones officiating. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday and from 8 to 10 a.m. Monday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Prayers will be 7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
The family asks that memorial contributions be made to "The Pickrell Jar" through Independence Bank. Envelopes will be provided at the funeral home.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home is both honored at privileged to be entrusted with the care of Roxie. Share your messages of condolences with the family of Roxanne "Roxie" Lorraine Pickrell.
Commented