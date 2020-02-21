BREMEN — Roy Allen Shaver, 96, of Bremen, died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital. He was born Nov. 3, 1923, in Muhlenberg County to Halbert and Thelma Shaver. Roy relished his years living in Bremen. A graduate of Bremen High School, where he developed a love of sports and played basketball, Roy promoted the community and school events. Roy refereed basketball and served as an interim high school coach. He was Bremen’s first mayor and served as Sunday school superintendent at Bethlehem Baptist Church. Roy was a U.S. Army veteran, where his service took him to Europe and the Philippines during World War II.
Married to his high school sweetheart, Barbara Jo Whitaker, they lived briefly in Detroit. They returned to Bremen and operated Shaver’s Store from 1946 to 1998. In the 1970s, they started Bremen Florist adjacent to the store. Roy’s devotion to Bremen and to Bethlehem Baptist Church led to fiscal improvements, locating a local bank, establishing a community center, having holiday decorations and a parade and other improvements. Roy served as Bremen School PTA president, Lions Club president and was a member of Masonic Lodge and Gideons International. He was also a door greeter at Tucker Funeral Home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Halbert and Thelma Shaver; first wife, Barbara Jo Shaver; and sister, Mary Ruth Vincent. In 1982, Reba Wood and Roy were married in Bremen, beginning a life together of nurturing and caring for each other.
He is survived by his wife, Reba Ann Wood Shaver; daughter Kathy (Bill) Loney of Henderson; son Perry Shaver of Newburgh, Indiana; grandsons John (Amanda) Shaver of Evansville, Joseph (Micah) Loney of Bowling Green, and Billy Loney of Bowling Green; great-grandchildren Jacob Shaver, Wesley Shaver, Reagan Shaver, Holly Shaver, Gracie Shaver and Hazel Barbara Loney; sister Marlene Wilkins; brother-in-law Bedford Vincent; stepchildren Cindy, Kathy, Jimmy and Debbie; nine stepgrandchildren; and two stepgreat-grandchildren.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Bethlehem Baptist Church with the Rev. Leroy Rearden officiating. Burial in Bethlehem Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City and after 9 a.m. Saturday at the church.
