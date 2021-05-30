ROCKPORT, Ind. — Roy Clayton Francis, 80, of Rockport, Indiana, formerly of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Miller’s Merry Manor in Rockport. He was born March 1, 1941, in Bremen to the late Harley and Marie Francis. Roy retired as a truck driver for Field Packing Co. after 44 years. Roy loved NASCAR racing, horse racing, playing cards and Louisville basketball. He was also a member of the F.O.E.
He is preceded in death by his son, Mitchell Francis; and brother Estil Hays Francis.
He is survived by his daughter, Tena Francis Embry and her husband, Ceyton, of Rockport; grandchildren Matthew Emby of Rockport, Trey Embry of Rockport, Amanda Embry of Clearwater, Florida, Ben Embry of Owensboro, Dustin Denning of Rockport, Brandon Hay of Owensboro and Alex Hay of Owensboro; and siblings Bill Francis (Liz) of Owensboro and Barbara Sue Christian (Jimmy) of Owensboro.
Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Sunset Hill Cemetery in Rockport. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented