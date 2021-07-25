MADISONVILLE — Roy Dale Finley Sr., 72, of Madisonville, passed away Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Baptist Health Madisonville. He was born Nov. 8, 1948, in Daviess County to the late Gilbert Finley and Mary Evans Finley.
Bro. Roy was a member of Liberty Baptist Church in Madisonville. He was an ordained Baptist minister and pastored many churches throughout Hopkins, Muhlenberg, Ohio and Webster Counties.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Connie Darlene Finley; two sons, Roy Dale (Chastity) Finley Jr. of Fernandina Beach, Florida, and John (Jennifer) Finley of Murray; and two grandchildren, Savannah Finley of Corbin and Elijah Finley of Murray.
Services were Saturday at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home, Madisonville Chapel. Bro. Tondra Daugherty and Bro. Bill Egbert officiated. A private burial was in Cates Cemetery in Whitesville.
