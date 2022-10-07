Roy Dennis, Sr., 77, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022, at his home. He was born May 6, 1945, in Daviess County to the late Ennis and Aretta Vincent Dennis. Roy was the owner of D & R Sewer and Drain, was of the Baptist faith, and was a U. S. Army veteran. He raced dirt track stock cars for many years in the Bomber and Cruiser classes, mainly at Windy Hollow Speedway. He enjoyed playing Bingo, fishing, and playing poker. Roy loved meeting and eating breakfast with family and friends at Kim’s Diner, Dee’s Diner, Shoney’s, and the Cadillac. He was a member of the V.F.W., AmVets, and the American Legion and was the best Dad and Grandad in the world.
Roy was also preceded in death by a daughter, Misty Gail Dennis, in 1978; three brothers, Kenneth, George, and Jack Dennis; and a grandson, Hunter Lee Sharp, in May of 2020.
Surviving are his companion, Joyce Marret; four daughters, Geraldine Havener, Melissa Martin (Michael), Cheyenne Dennis, and Cierra Dennis; two sons, Roy Dennis, Jr. (DeeDee) and Terry Dennis, all of Owensboro; 17 grandchildren, Steven Riley (Megan), Audrey Willard (Chris), Gunner Havener, Michael Maysey (Angela), Eric Maysey, Mariah Mayfield, Christopher Leach, Summer Mulligan, Alaina Dennis, Kaylyn Keown, Larry Keown (Haley), Kelsie Martin, Dylan Martin, Layla White, Matthew Leach, Sadie Mae Martin, and Ben Martin; numerous great-grandchildren; a sister, Bonnie Bilbrey (Glenn) of Owensboro; a brother, Bubby Dennis (Jean) of Owensboro; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday, October 10, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Calhoun Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday and from noon until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family of Roy Dennis, Sr., c/o Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, 900 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
