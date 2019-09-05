Roy E. Locher, 78, of Owensboro, passed away on Sept. 4, 2019, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born on Dec. 25, 1940, in Owensboro to the late Emil and Nancy Locher. Roy retired from Whirlpool Corp. He was very involved in the start-up of the Kentucky Arabian Horse Association where he was vice president and also designed the logo for the association. His passion was raising and showing Arabian horses. Roy was a self-taught artist and sculptor, raised border collies and was a Kentucky Colonel. He was a good dad and loved his family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Ellen Kircher, Morris Locher Sr., William T. Locher, Emil Locher and Samuel Locher.
Survivors include his son, Jeff (Jill) Locher of Evansville; daughter Stacey (Paul) Gleason of Owensboro; four granddaughters, Lindsay (Blake) Warren, Kelly (Andrew) Lingg, Emily (Dan) Fuller and Hayley (Gabe) Measner; four grandsons, Jeffrey (Morgan) Locher, Justin Locher, Jorran Locher and Jobie Locher; six great-grandchildren; four sisters, Lucille Scearce, Rose Gillim, Eva Hardesty and Betty James; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be at noon Saturday, Sept. 7, in the chapel of James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Ennichment will follow at Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations the Dream Riders, P.O. Box 172, Philpot, KY 42366.
