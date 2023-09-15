MCHENRY — Roy Edward “Eddie” Martin, 79, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at Nortons Hospital in Louisville. He was born in McHenry, the son of the late Gilbert and Georgia Hillard Martin. Eddie retired from the U.S. Army after 42 years of service, and he attained the rank of major. He served two tours in Vietnam. He received the Combat Infantry Badge and two Bronze Stars while serving. Eddie enjoyed sharing stories and advice. He also enjoyed helping fellow veterans.
He is survived by his three sons, Bo Martin (Breanna), Todd Martin (Melissa), and Jason Martin (Leigh Margaret); two daughters, Andrea Martin Schriefer and Beth Contos (Patrick); nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sister, Linda Beasley (Rodney); several nieces and nephews; and many friends.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Render Memorial Cemetery in McHenry with military honors performed by the Fort Campbell Honor Guard.
Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is in charge of the arrangements.
