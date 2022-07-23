POMPANO BEACH, FLORIDA — Roy Evans, 99, of Pompano Beach, Florida went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, July 19, 2022, under the care of Hospice, John Knox Village. He was born December 3, 1922, in Memphis, Tennessee to Jame L. Clayton Mustin.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Mustin.
He graduated from Messick High School in Memphis, Tennessee and from the University of Mississippi with a degree in civil engineering. He was a member of the Chi Epsilon 1950 Honorary Civil Engineering Fraternity. He retired as a Lieutenant from the Navy and was a pilot in the Pacific during World War II stationed in Guam.
He married the love of his life, the late Jane Elizabeth Haggerty, in 1951 and started a family.
Mr. Evans worked for Brown Baggett Inc. of Central City for 25 years. The company was instrumental in building the levy at Lake Okeechobee.
He believed education to be of the utmost importance. He was generous, kind, loyal, and loving. He collected more than 400 pairs of blue jeans, two years in a row, for the St. Lawrence Mission in Pompano Beach. He was a Kentucky Colonel and a 33rd-degree Mason with a 75-year pin.
He was a member of Church by the Sea in Ft. Lauderdale for over 35 years and severed in many capacities. He was also in charge of the residents’ maintenance shop at John Knox for many years.
Roy is survived by two children, Jan Evans Simpson of Owensboro and Jim Evans (Shar Sosh) of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; grandchildren, Christopher and Casey Jenny of Owensboro, Kimberly Jenny Burch (Timmy), and Kailyn Evans and Jimmie Evans of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; great-grandson, Maverick Burch of Whitesville; Lea Matheny of Owensboro and Anita Bir of Memphis, Tennessee, who were like daughters to him; and many, many friends.
A memorial service for Roy will be held at a later date.
Commented