Roy Franklin Mitchell Jr. of Owensboro died Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Feb. 20, 1959, in Owensboro to the late Roy Franklin Mitchell Sr. and Barbara Hurd Foster. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Cary.
Survivors include his daughter, Amanda "Amy" Head (Charles); sons Adam Mitchell, Mike Mitchell and Patrick Mitchell; five grandchildren, Jordyn Head, Michaela Mitchell, Jace Mitchell, A.J. Mitchell and Jagger Mitchell; three sisters, Anita Priest (Greg), Karen Hudnall (Roger) and Diane Hudnall; and a brother, Steve Baird (Belinda).
Memorial services are 4 p.m. Thursday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation is from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
