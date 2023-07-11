HARTFORD — Roy G. Bartlett, 81, of Hartford, died Sunday, July 9, 2023, at Ohio County Hospital. Roy was born in Hartford to the late Ernest and Mabel Davis Bartlett. He was a retired tool and die maker and a farmer. Roy was a member of Barnetts Creek Baptist Church and enjoyed woodworking, farming, and playing with his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters, Franklin Bartlett, Charles E. Bartlett, Raymond Bartlett, Kenneth Bartlett, Otis Bartlett, Ova Rhoades, Cova Rogers, Catherine Davis, Ethel Rhoades, Ernestine Trogden, Mattye Shelton, Lola Goodman, Rita Darlene, Zelma Louise Bartlett, Lena Bartlett, and Bonnie Bennett.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Mary Ann Pendley Bartlett; a son, Glen (Vicki) Bartlett of Owensboro; a daughter, Melissa Drake of Beaver Dam; four grandchildren, Travis (Ashley) Drake, Megan (Bryce) Sandefur, Carissa (Aaron) Wethington, and Caleb (Mary Kaitlyn) Bartlett; and seven great-grandchildren, Sawyer, Finley, Hudson, Hadley, Avery, Myles, and Lincoln.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, with Bro. Clint White officiating. Burial will be in Barnetts Creek Church Cemetery. Visitation is 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
Commented