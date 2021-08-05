BEAVER DAM — Roy Gene Dixon, 81, of Beaver Dam, died Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at Ohio County Healthcare. Roy retired from Peabody Coal Co. and was a member of Bible Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Sharon McKeown Dixon; daughters Angie Shaffer, Shanna Agarwal and Shawna Lacefield; and siblings Don Dixon, James Dixon, Clara Winchester and Betty Burden.
Service: Noon Friday at William L. Danks Funeral Home. Burial: Sunnyside Cemetery, Beaver Dam. Visitation: From 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and after 10 a.m. Friday.
