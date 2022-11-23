LEWISPORT — Roy Glenn “Glenny” Gorman Jr., passed away at his home Monday, November 21, 2022. He was born in Owensboro May 2, 1961, to Roy Glenn and Donna Powell Gorman. Glenny was a member of Hawesville United Methodist Church and worked at Gorman’s Auto/Owensboro Motors for 30 years. He was a graduate of Hancock County High School and earned his bachelor’s Degree in Math and Science from Kentucky Wesleyan College. Glenny also worked at Commonwealth Dodge for nine years as a finance manager. He loved his miniature horses and other animals. Glenny was an avid U.K. fan and had a heart of gold.
He was preceded in death by his father, Roy Glenn Gorman, Sr.
Glenny is survived by his mother, Donna Gorman; children, Roy Glenn (Melanie) Gorman III, Megan (Rich) Gorman, Wynter (Jon) Rupp, and Chase (Marcella) Gorman; grandchildren, Alyssa, Alex, Chassidy, Siobhan, Theodora, Raylan, and Roy Glenn IV on the way; brother, Scott (Dana) Gorman; and nephews, Scotty and Brent.
A Celebration of Life will take place at 1 p.m. Friday, November 25, 2022, at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport Chapel, with a burial following in Thrasher Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home. All are welcome to attend and share stories about Glenny.
Share your memories and condolences with his family at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
Commented