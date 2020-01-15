LEWISPORT — Roy Glenn Gorman Sr., 76, passed away to the untimely snores of his wife at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital on Jan. 14, 2020. He was born in Daviess County on Sept. 16, 1943, to the late George Griffin and Louise Raley Gorman. Roy Glenn was raised in Hawesville United Methodist Church. He was a farmer at heart, retired from the NSA and owned Gorman’s Auto Sales, Owensboro Motors and Cannelton Motors. Autos were his favorite business, hobby and entertainment. Roy Glenn was preceded in death by his sister, Kay Beth Gorman Adkins.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Donna Powell Gorman; sons Roy Glenn Jr. and Scott (Dana) Sr.; grandchildren Roy Glenn (Melanie) Gorman III, Scott (Ashley) Gorman Jr., Megan Elizabeth (Richard) Gorman, Steven Brent (Brent) Gorman-Lewellen, Wynter Dawn (Jon) Rupp and Chase Tyler (Marcella) Gorman; and great-grandchildren Alyssa, Alex, Haley, Audrey, Chassidy, Maddy, Siobhan, Raylan and Theodora.
Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Gibson & Son Funeral Home in Lewisport with burial following in Thrasher Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. Messages of condolence may be made at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
